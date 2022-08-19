Elite Performance Academy celebrates 20 years

Elite Performance Academy
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite Performance Academy is celebrating 20 years of providing dance instruction to the region.

Owner Anna Stone and instructor Maddie Sheils joined Susan Nicholas on First Look at Four.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
Victim’s name released following Scioto County fatal accident
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates Hocking County accident
Hocking County accident under investigation
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 19th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 19th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Trojans score 35 second half points
Portsmouth Lucasville Valley