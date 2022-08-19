Gov. Beshear says FEMA flooding response improving

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A week after criticizing FEMA and their lack of approval for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gov. Andy Beshear says it is starting to get better.

On Tuesday, FEMA officials announced some additional steps they were taking to get more people approved, and Thursday the governor says numbers are going up.

Since then, the application approval has gone from 30 to 50%.

While Beshear says that’s not high enough, he said the other 50% should try and get to their FEMA location where they can help figure out what you need to be approved.

“Still not enough but it is progress, and when our federal partners, even when we’re frustrated sometimes, are making real progress we want to say thank you while also continuing to push FEMA to help out our families,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

