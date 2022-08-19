Groundbreaking held for new wing of Jackson General Hospital

Groundbreaking for new wing at Jackson County hospital
Groundbreaking for new wing at Jackson County hospital(Madeline Edwards)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIPLEY W.Va. (WSAZ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held August 19 for a new two-story wing at Jackson General Hospital.

Officials with WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital said the new wing will include a new emergency room with 14 private rooms, two triage rooms, trauma rooms, a decontamination room and a mental health room.

The first floor of the new wing will include a new surgical department with 12 pre/post-anesthesia bays, two large operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

The second floor will include 18 private rooms, an infusion center and a rehabilitation room.

Construction is expected to take 16-20 months and will cost $30 million.

