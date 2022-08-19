Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher

Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school.

Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward.

Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero, pulled double duty for a week -- making sure a group of band students don’t fall behind after an unexpected obstacle.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
Victim’s name released following Scioto County fatal accident
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Charleston Fire Department crews fought a house fire Friday evening on the city's West Side.
Crews fight house fire
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier celebrates a birthday
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier celebrates a birthday
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-19-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-19-22