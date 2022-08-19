Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school.
Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward.
Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero, pulled double duty for a week -- making sure a group of band students don’t fall behind after an unexpected obstacle.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.