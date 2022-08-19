Kanawha County Commission requests help from National Guard in flood relief efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission is asking for help from the West Virginia National Guard in flood relief efforts in the eastern part of the county.

Specific requests for assistance include the community of Happy Town at Hughes Creek where a bridge was severely damaged.

The county is also asking the National Guard to help survey creeks and streams for blockages and erosion.

The Charleston Northeast Little League and Point Lick Recreational facilities are in need of clean up help assistance.

The West Virginia National Guard started surveying the area Friday.

