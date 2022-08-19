Kanawha County Schools hold bus safety workshop ahead of first day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha Countians may want to leave a little early for work Monday since it will be the first day of school.

The school system held a workshop Monday morning to teach kids about the safest ways to ride the bus.

“We’ll be doing a demo on the proper way to get on and off the bus, following your driver’s instructions and hand signals as they get on and off the bus,” said Brette Fraley with the school system.

Especially for the little ones, county school officials say they don’t want kids to wait for the first day of school to learn how to properly ride the bus.

County school officials want this bus workshop to serve as a reminder to drivers to drive carefully around school buses, considering there’s precious cargo running around them to get inside.

“School starts Monday,” Fraley said. “It’s very important for people to remember the buses are back out running again, and that they prepare to stop for students when the bus activates its lights.”

Drivers are advised to be patient as students and parents adjust to new schedules, and some new bus stops.

“We’ve got a lot of parents taking their kids to school,” Fraley said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that have moved up in class or rank, and, you know, as they move around and find their spot in these, in these changes, it’s a little hectic. Everybody needs to be patient and take their time.”

The school system wants to remind you that while the bus routes are the same, you may face a new bus stop. The county adds new ones every year as people move in and move away, so drivers should try to be patient as everyone adjusts.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.