Man arrested on armed robbery charges

Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant, faces charges in connection with an armed robbery of a...
Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant, faces charges in connection with an armed robbery of a business in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on armed robbery charges after getting away last week from law enforcement officers, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was arrested Wednesday following a lengthy investigation that involved a property search along state Route 62, deputies say.

Investigators say the Hot Spot Café in Gallipolis Ferry was robbed Aug. 9. That call ended with a short pursuit of a vehicle and the suspect escaping on foot toward the Ohio River in the Henderson area.

A boat from the Point Pleasant Fire Department was even deployed as part of the search. The Point Pleasant Police Department also helped out with the investigation.

Roach is in custody in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $80,000 cash.

