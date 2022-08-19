HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.

Man wanted for luring, driving away with children (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

A 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl told investigators they were approached by a dark-colored SUV. Police say it’s a Subaru Forester with a rear, passenger-side donut tire.

The man driving the SUV is described as “heavy-set” and in his 30s to 40s. He was clean shaven, bald and had a skull tattoo on his upper right arm.

Police say the man offered the children $20 to babysit a child to lure them inside the Forester. He was unknown to both kids.

Investigators say the man proceeded to drive the children to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue. He stopped there and asked the boy to get out and inspect a tire. When the boy got out, the man drove off with the girl still in the vehicle.

“The man ignored the girl’s demands to be let out of the vehicle, but the girl was able to open a passenger door and exit the vehicle a few blocks away. Neither child reported being injured by the man while they were occupants in his vehicle,” the HPD release states.

Anyone who has any information about the vehicle and/or man is asked to call the HPD Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1034.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444. Callers may dial their local 911 agency, as well.

