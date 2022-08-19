Menards is coming to South Charleston

Menards
Menards(Gray TV)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston.

Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit.

Mayor Mullens said he is anticipating construction to begin this fall.

Menards is a home improvement retail company headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

This will be the second Menards location in West Virginia.

The other store is located in Tanyard Station in Barboursville.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
Victim’s name released following Scioto County fatal accident
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest News

Investigators search the former town hall building.
Former town’s finances under investigation
Robby Queen stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the CAMC Foundation's upcoming...
CAMC Foundation to hold “Margaritaville” fundraiser
David Humphreys stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Fleischer Cartoons Restoration...
Max Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project
Dog Haus Biergarten
Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week’