Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston.

Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit.

Mayor Mullens said he is anticipating construction to begin this fall.

Menards is a home improvement retail company headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

This will be the second Menards location in West Virginia.

The other store is located in Tanyard Station in Barboursville.

