Former town’s finances under investigation

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A search of the former town hall in Henderson, W.Va. was conducted by state investigators Friday according to the W.Va. State Auditors Office.

The town of Henderson was recently dissolved after the topic was voted in a Mason County Commission meeting on August 11.

West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, along with the West Virginia State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the former town hall for the town of Henderson.

The State Auditor’s office is working with Mason County Prosecuting Attorney to investigate for any potential misconduct by former officials.

