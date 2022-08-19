Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog

Cabell County's #1 Dog
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title.

Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”.

Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.

West Virginia law requires assessors in each county to collect a tax on dogs and issue a metal dog tag.

After hearing Piper’s journey from shelter life to thriving in a loving home, Johnson gave Piper this year’s #1 dog tag.

