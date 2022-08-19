Portsmouth beats Lucasville Valley

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Two teams got a head start on high school football in the state of Ohio as Portsmouth went on the road and beat Lucasville Valley by a final of 42-28. Just like last year, the Trojans used a strong second half where they scored 35 points and improve to 1-0 on the year. The Indians fall to 0-1. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.

