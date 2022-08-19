State of Ohio accepting applications for school safety grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Schools in Ohio are now able to apply for grant money to be used to make safety upgrades.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Friday as part of a $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant program.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, along with the Ohio School Safety Center is now accepting applications.

More than 4,000 public schools, districts, and chartered non-public schools are eligible to apply to receive part of $53 million.

Up to $100,000 is eligible per school to cover security enhancements, like cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badge systems and exterior lighting.

The K-12 School Safety Grant program first launched in 2021 by Gov. DeWine awarding 95 schools in 27 counties $5 million.

