Susan and Taylor take on Pump Up the Fun’s “Gellyball Challenge”

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pump up the Fun in Barboursville, W.Va. has a new mess free and pain free alternative to paintball.

Susan and Taylor took on thier “Gellyball Challenge.”

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

