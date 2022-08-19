Weekend weather has its ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Friday afternoon temperatures have flirted with 90 with thermometers topping out in the upper 80s. We are now a dozen days removed from the last 90 degree day. In the sticky afternoon sunshine a few showers have bubbled into thunderheads in far southern and eastern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky.

Most of tonight and Saturday will remain rain free with only pop up scattered showers likely on Saturday afternoon-evening. Highs will get close to 90 in downtown locations close by to Hillbilly Days near Hamlin, the Summerfest car show in South Charleston and county fairs in Coalton (Boyd KY) and near Pomeroy (Meigs OH).

By Sunday a tropical seam of air will interact with an incoming whirlpool in the heavens as it approaches from the west. This tandem meshes heat energy with tropical humidity to provide the baseboard for a thunder pattern. Not all day rains but the risk of a shower or thunderstorm any place, anytime.

Next week’s shower pattern on Monday will give way to drying conditions with near 90 degree heat by next week.

