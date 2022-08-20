Coalton, Ky. (WSAZ) -With county fair season winding down now it’s time for the kids to have one last fling before the homework piles up. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Boyd County fair for a night of fun on and off the midway! Tony rubs elbows with the kids in 4H, equestrians, Gospel Music fans, drag racing devotees and even takes a ride on the Ali Baba with this week’s county fair showcase.

