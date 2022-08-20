Crews fight house fire

Charleston Fire Department crews fought a house fire Friday evening on the city's West Side.
Charleston Fire Department crews fought a house fire Friday evening on the city's West Side.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire Department crews fought a house fire Friday evening on the city’s West Side.

It was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Amity Drive.

Although the home is occupied, no one appeared to be home at the time, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Other details are unavailable, including the cause.

