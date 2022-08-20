First Warning Forecast | Risk for storms returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The recent dry stretch was nice while it lasted, but shower and storm chances are back in the forecast this weekend. Coverage will be isolated on Saturday but more widespread on Sunday. Rain chances continue into Monday and perhaps Tuesday for some before a new dry stretch rounds out the week with temperatures warming back to the upper 80s.

Saturday morning starts with scattered clouds and patchy fog. Temperatures are hovering in the mid 60s.

Despite some cloud cover, the morning hours stay dry. By Saturday afternoon, isolated showers and storms develop across the region with high temperatures rising to the mid to upper 80s. While this means plenty of the day remains rain-free, a brief passing shower or storm may temporarily interrupt outdoor activities.

Expect the chance for showers and storms to continue Saturday evening and overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s with patchy fog again.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds and torrential downpours. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, remain likely on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. Expect afternoon temperatures to stay in the upper 70s.

Outside of a stray shower or two, Tuesday stays dry across the region with high temperatures in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.