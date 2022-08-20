First Warning Forecast | Scattered rain risk through start of week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most locations stayed rain-free on Saturday as showers and storms stayed rather isolated in nature. This changes on Sunday and Monday when rain becomes more widespread as a cold front nears and passes. Sunday sees the potential for a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain while most of Monday’s showers should lack any thunder and lightning. By Tuesday, a couple showers may linger, but most areas begin to dry out for what looks to be a new rain-free stretch taking shape all the way through the upcoming weekend.

For Saturday evening, an isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible through midnight, though most locations should stay dry. Temperatures fall from the mid 80s to the low 70s during this time period.

A couple new showers and storms may pop Saturday night under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s with patchy fog.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds and torrential downpours. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, remain likely on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. Expect afternoon temperatures to stay in the upper 70s.

Outside of a stray shower or two, Tuesday stays dry across the region with high temperatures in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday through Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

