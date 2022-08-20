First Warning Forecast | Scattered rain risk through start of week

Forecast on August 20, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most locations stayed rain-free on Saturday as showers and storms stayed rather isolated in nature. This changes on Sunday and Monday when rain becomes more widespread as a cold front nears and passes. Sunday sees the potential for a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain while most of Monday’s showers should lack any thunder and lightning. By Tuesday, a couple showers may linger, but most areas begin to dry out for what looks to be a new rain-free stretch taking shape all the way through the upcoming weekend.

For Saturday evening, an isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible through midnight, though most locations should stay dry. Temperatures fall from the mid 80s to the low 70s during this time period.

A couple new showers and storms may pop Saturday night under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s with patchy fog.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds and torrential downpours. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, remain likely on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. Expect afternoon temperatures to stay in the upper 70s.

Outside of a stray shower or two, Tuesday stays dry across the region with high temperatures in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday through Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant, faces charges in connection with an armed robbery of a...
Man arrested on armed robbery charges
Menards
Menards is coming to South Charleston
Investigators search the former town hall building.
Former town’s finances under investigation

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 20
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 20
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 20
First Warning Forecast | Risk for storms returns this weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 20
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 20
Summer sun
Weekend weather has its ups and downs