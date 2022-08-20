Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound.

Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight.

Police are working to find out where the shooting took place.

At this time, there is no word on the extent of injuries.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

