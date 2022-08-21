Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.

911 dispatchers tell Newschannel 3 that the area between Danville and Madison has borne the brunt of the morning cloudburst. Roads are closed near and along Mud River Road, Lee and Turtle Creeks. At least three water rescues have been performed.

Late morning rains will subside shortly though in a tropically humid air mass the risk of new afternoon-evening downpours will be closely watched for.

Reminders during periods of flash flooding are to avoid crossing roads under water and to keep kids away from steep, slippery banks. Rainfall of this caliber can also create mudslides.

