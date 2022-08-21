Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests.

A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real time.

“It was loud. A lot of screaming. A lot of panic,” an anonymous male witness said.

The father brought his fiancé and 10-year-old daughter out to the fair.

“I love the fair. It’s one of the most enjoyable experiences I can remember as a kid,” the male witness said. ”You know, It’s about making memories. I wanted to take the girls. They had never been.”

The couple said they first realized there was a problem when they were in line for a ride and the power shut off.

”I can’t even begin to describe the feeling that I felt whenever my finance had to hug me and my daughter to shield us from whatever was going on in that moment,” the female witness said. “All I could do was pray that nothing was- there weren’t any active firearms.”

The couple said they started walking towards the big tent when they heard what they believed to be a gunshot.

”Heard a loud pop, probably about 25-30 feet behind us. I turned around and I see a kid running, a teenager running, 12 state troopers, I just grabbed the girls, I wrap em up,” the male witness said,

Then the family said they watched as the troopers chased a man with what they thought was a handgun.

”He gets about halfway in the south wing in the parking lot behind the big tent,” the male witness said.

”They tazed the kid, took him to the ground,” the female witness said.

The family said they made it to their car safely without any injuries. They are most worried about the emotional scars of their daughter.

”I don’t know if I will ever be able to take her to the fair again. I don’t want her- I am afraid it will cause her anxiety,” the male witness said. “And I don’t want her going somewhere, thinking we are going to have a good time, and have in the back of her mind that this could happen again.”

A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several individuals were arrested.

The names and charges of the arrested individuals have not been released. Kentucky State Police said more information will be given at a later time.

As a precaution following the incident, The Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

