First Warning Forecast | Much of week ahead looks dry, hot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms dotted the region on Sunday, some occurring as early as the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. When the system responsible for the unsettled weather passes by on Monday, scattered showers remain possible, but drier weather then takes shape for the rest of the week ahead. As a result, temperatures begin to heat up and push close to the 90-degree mark.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible Sunday evening and through much of the overnight hours, though activity will fade before dawn Monday. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s overnight with patchy fog.

Monday starts with clouds and areas of fog but will be dry at sunrise. By late morning into the afternoon, scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm develop again under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

Outside of a stray shower or two, Tuesday stays dry across the region with high temperatures in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday through Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and Sunday.

