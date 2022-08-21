Herd hosts Fan Day

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.

