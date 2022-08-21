Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’

LOUISVILLE,Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”

According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s “Largest Pumpkin” competition.

Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one dollar for every pound of pumpkin flesh, officials said.

The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 28.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.