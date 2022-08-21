Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’

Josh Monin's 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.(Linda Doane | Kentucky State Fair)
LOUISVILLE,Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”

According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s “Largest Pumpkin” competition.

Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one dollar for every pound of pumpkin flesh, officials said.

The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 28.

