Shooting in Charleston under investigation

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police.

Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m.

The victim was uncooperative according to police and there are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story keep checking WSAZ for updates.

