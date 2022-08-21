Shooting in Charleston under investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police.

Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m.

The victim was uncooperative according to police and there are no suspects at this time.

