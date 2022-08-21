State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident.

Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement.

A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several individuals have been arrested.

The names and charges of the arrested individuals have not been released. Kentucky State Police said more information will be released at a later time.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

As a precaution following the incident, The Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.

Update on Kentucky State Fair incident on August 20. For more information and updates visit: https://t.co/ccdlLfflmj — Kentucky State Fair (@kystatefair) August 21, 2022

