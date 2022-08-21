State fair closing early due to incident

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident.

Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement.

A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several individuals have been arrested.

The names and charges of the arrested individuals have not been released. Kentucky State Police said more information will be released at a later time.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

As a precaution following the incident, The Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.

