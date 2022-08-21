Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday.

Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire.

That vehicle was caught on surveillance video around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 7th St. West and 5th St. West. Police said the man driving it has been described as a heavyset man around 30 to 40 years old. He was clean shaven and bald with a skull tattoo on his upper right arm.

Seeing her young ones play tag in the yard Sabrina Lambert has to keep an extra watchful eye.

“You don’t know that someone won’t come and approach your children,” said Lambert.

Just a block away from Lambert police said the kids who a little older than Lambert’s were lured by a man in an SUV. Investigators said the mad offered 20$ dollars to a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl to babysit. The kids got in and the man drove off.

Officers said the man drove the boy and girl to to an area near 19th St. and 10th Ave. The man told the boy to get out and check his tire. He drove off with the girl and left the boy behind. Police said the girl demanded to get out but he did not let her. A few blocks later she was able to open the passenger door and get out.

“I happened to be with my granddaughter when I found out and I read the story aloud to her and kind of reiterated with her you know we tell you if you don’t know them you do not get into a vehicle with them you don’t go with them,” said Lambert.

Lambert said the two were lucky but she worries for other kids while the man has not been found.

“He knows that we are looking here and I think other neighborhoods need to also be worried because he may go somewhere else,” said Lambert.

Police said the two children did not know the man that approached them. That concerns Lambert for other children, she said educating the most innocent minds gives children the tools to recognize a stranger.

“We have to continue even more to educate those on what you can and can’t do and keep parameters on where they go even in your own yard,” said Lambert. “ The problem we have is we also have smaller children and those are the ones you have to worry about because they are still easily coerced.”

