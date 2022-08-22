13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W. Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm to WSAZ.com.

Officials with WV DHHR said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19 related death in West Virginia.

The department will not release any additional details about the child’s death due to privacy.

The child’s death is among 17 recent deaths reported by the state.

A total of 7,251 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

