5 arrested in connection with human trafficking ring

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five people were arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring in Scioto County, the county Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Investigators with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force found six victims. Deputies say the suspects were targeting minors for sexual activity.

Jonathon Murphy, 25, of Portsmouth, is charged with compelling prostitution, a felony, and is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Four men from Scioto County, ranging from their 40s to their 70s, face misdemeanor solicitation charges.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said the undercover investigation, known as “Operation Time’s Up,” was held in both Scioto and Lawrence counties.

The sheriff said more arrests are possible after the county Prosecutor’s Office reviews the charges.

