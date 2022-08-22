Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
At this time, there is no word on the extent of injuries.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Night Forecast - Aug 21
Andy's Sunday Night Forecast - Aug 21
People that live along Mud River Rd say the water came up fast.
Community works to cleanup mud after downpour brings flooding
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest