Bluefield Police: Man planted ‘hoax bombs,’ demanded to see federal agent

Police said James Fowler, 50, demanded to see a federal agent
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two fake bombs planted at a church and a federal building in Bluefield were dismantled by law enforcement on Monday, according to the city’s police chief.

The suspect was identified during a news conference as James Fowler, 50, of Bluefield, W.Va.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. by the U.S. Marshal security team stationed at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building on Bland Street, according to Chief Dennis Dillow. Fowler reportedly insisted on seeing a federal agent to discuss national security and a possible threat to the building.

Upon arrival, Dillow said Fowler had a black bag which he told responding officers contained an explosive device.

A second device was discovered at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street, which is the same street Fowler lives on, the chief said.

The West Virginia State Police bomb squad responded to both locations and detonated the devices, which were determined to be fake, according to Dillow. A search of Fowler’s apartment did not turn up any explosive devices.

Fowler was charged with two counts of possession or use of a hoax bomb in commission of a felony, one count of a false report concerning bombs or explosive devices and two counts of threats of terroristic acts. All were state charges.

“This was a very trying day for us,” Dillow said. “We were lucky that these devices turned out to be hoax devices.”

Dillow said he was not aware of a specific motive, but expected Fowler would be evaluated. He added the suspect had a prior history with law enforcement.

Fowler was sent to Southern Regional Jail.

