Body found in Kanawha County

Body found in Kanawha County
Body found in Kanawha County(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.

The cause of death is unknown, but the body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine that.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’
Allen is charged with burglary
Charges filed after off-duty police officer finds man asleep in living room with full plate of food

Latest News

Child development with 'Kinoo'
Child development with ‘Kinoo’
Back-to-school snacks and recipes
Back-to-school snacks and recipes
Journey Through Parenthood | Melanie says goodbye and welcomes Martina Bills
Journey Through Parenthood | Melanie says goodbye and welcomes Martina Bills
Huntington native Katie Lee's novel 'Groundswell' becomes a movie
Huntington native Katie Lee’s novel ‘Groundswell’ becomes a movie