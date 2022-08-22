Body found in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.

The cause of death is unknown, but the body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine that.

