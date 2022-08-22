Case against man accused in deputy’s killing moves to grand jury

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Nicholas County magistrate found probable cause to move the case against Brent Kelly to a grand jury.

Brent Kelly appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Kelly is charged in the June 2022 shooting death of Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker.

Baker was shot and killed June 3, 2022 while responding to a situation involving two barricaded individuals inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River, West Virginia.

Kelly is being held in the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.

