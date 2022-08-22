Case against man accused in deputy’s killing moves to grand jury

Brent Kelly appears in Nicholas County magistrate court
Brent Kelly appears in Nicholas County magistrate court(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Nicholas County magistrate found probable cause to move the case against Brent Kelly to a grand jury.

Brent Kelly appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Kelly is charged in the June 2022 shooting death of Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker.

Baker was shot and killed June 3, 2022 while responding to a situation involving two barricaded individuals inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River, West Virginia.

Kelly is being held in the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’
At this time, there is no word on the extent of injuries.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound

Latest News

fwf
first warning forecast
Across Kanawha County, close to 23,000 kids are heading back to the classroom Monday.
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
Gerard Maxwell
Man sentenced in Rand murder case
COVID-19 West Virginia
13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W. Va.