Charges filed after off-duty police officer finds man asleep in living room with full plate of food

Allen is charged with burglary
Allen is charged with burglary(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police officer returned home from working an overnight shift to an unusual discovery.

According to the St. Albans police department, the off-duty police officer went inside his home and found a man asleep in his living room with an full plate of food on his lap.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the officer called dispatchers to report the disturbance.

When officers arrived they found the suspect, Christopher Dale Allen, had removed two surveillance cameras before forcing his way inside.

Investigators said the man had made food and fell asleep in the living room.

Allen is charged with nighttime burglary and is in the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’
At this time, there is no word on the extent of injuries.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

COVID-19 West Virginia
13-year old dies; youngest COVID-19 related death in W. Va.
Child hospitalized after dog bite
Rust Street fire
Fire heavily damages home
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 22nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast