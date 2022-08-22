Child development with ‘Kinoo’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Founded by Jim Marggraff, the creator of the LeapPad Learning System, Kinoo is the Kinetic Video System™ designed to allow children and far-away older loved ones to connect, play, and learn together virtually through cooperative games and activities created by childhood development experts.

Its accompanying wireless wand adds physical play and guides older family members to coach and teach the kids in their lives numeracy/literacy, motor, social, and problem-solving skills through interactive gameplay even when physically apart.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.