Child development with 'Kinoo'
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Founded by Jim Marggraff, the creator of the LeapPad Learning System, Kinoo is the Kinetic Video System™ designed to allow children and far-away older loved ones to connect, play, and learn together virtually through cooperative games and activities created by childhood development experts.

Its accompanying wireless wand adds physical play and guides older family members to coach and teach the kids in their lives numeracy/literacy, motor, social, and problem-solving skills through interactive gameplay even when physically apart.

