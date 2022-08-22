Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area.

Sheriff Wood said the boy was flown to a Columbus hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

The dog is being contained by the Meigs County Health Department.

