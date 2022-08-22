Community works to cleanup mud after downpour brings flooding

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain swelled rivers in Boone County causing flooding in several communities especially in the Mud River Rd. area and both Lee and Turtle creeks.

The water rushed across the road, taking away pieces of pavement along with it. That same floodwater got into homes, garages and cars.

Once the rain stopped late Sunday morning the Mud River Rd. community jumped into their boots ready to cleanup up their homes and their neighbor’s homes.

Kathy Barker lives along Mud River Rd. The pond that sits on a hill above her home and other homes broke gushing into garages and breaking the road near the creek.

“Straight down through our building and into my aunt’s yard, into our yard,” said Barker. “Surrounded their whole house and cars and he has a pool and it went up on the pool.”

Dwayne Stowers and his wife watched as the water rose underneath their home.

“It really was a gully washer it really came down hard all night,” said Stowers.

Just down the road from them, the river rose to the point where no one could get through.

A person needed an oxygen tank and people who live nearby worked to get one while others took equipment and shoveled the mud off of yards and roads.

With all of the commotion, the one lane bridge makes traffic slower. People who live in the the community and who were trying to help said outsiders coming to look at the flood damage made it harder to cleanup.

“I don’t recall it being this high before,” said Stowers.

Boone County firefighters undertook at least three rescues. Some areas of Boone County saw 5 inches of rain overnight.

