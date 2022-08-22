Dry season starts early, no complaints!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a weekend of hit or miss thunder that boosted Charleston to an all-time record summer rainfall and flooded parts of Boone (serious), Braxton and Roane (more nuisance) Counties, the weather made the turn toward the familiar fall dry season. In fact the 3 month period from September thru November is often the driest of the year.

Mornings will start with patchy fog this week, dense in spots especially in river valleys, as lows dip into the 60s. Days will sport a liberal amount of sunshine with highs inching up the temperature ladder. The week-long spell with highs in the 80s will make a run at 90 downtown where concrete buildings and asphalt roads contribute to the higher readings measured in urban locations. That’s the so called urban heat island that has been written about for decades and is a true scientific theorem.

While this week soaking even flooding rains will pass off to our south targeting the Dixie states from Texas to the Carolinas, our region will be in a dry westerly flow which could produce no rain at all for days.

So planning outdoor events like high and middle school football, the Cupcake Festival in Hurricane, Pullman Square concert on Thursday night and Live on the Levee in Charleston on Friday, late season heat will lend the feeling of summer but in this case mainly rain free!

