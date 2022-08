ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A St. Albans home was heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1200 block of Rust Street near St. Albans around 4:45 a.m.

Crews tell WSAZ.com they could see smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters said everyone got out safely

