Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Ford representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.

The salaried worker cuts are about 6% of the work force of 31,000 in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected.

The cuts will come across the company in the U.S., Canada and India.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’
At this time, there is no word on the extent of injuries.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound

Latest News

Vehicles in Dallas experience flooded roadways on Monday morning.
RAW: Flooding seen on Dallas interstate
A decomposing body was found in the trunk of vehicle at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.
Decomposing body found in trunk of BMW in Las Vegas, police say
Man sentenced in death of woman in Rand
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war