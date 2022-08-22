Herd visits the ‘75′ on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team took an hour out of their Sunday for a field trip just over a mile away from Edwards Stadium. They bussed up to Spring Hill Cemetery to visit the memorial for the 1970 Marshall plane crash that took 75 lives and devastated the community over 50 years ago.

