Journey Through Parenthood | Back to school emotions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Back to school can bring a lot of emotions for children of all ages.

How do you know if your child is OK?

Dr. Ariana Hoet, a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and director of OnOurSleeves.org, discusses ways to create a routine of daily check-ins with your child. For more information, tap here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.