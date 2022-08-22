Journey Through Parenthood | Back to school emotions

Journey Through Parenthood | Back to school emotions
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Back to school can bring a lot of emotions for children of all ages.

How do you know if your child is OK?

Dr. Ariana Hoet, a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and director of OnOurSleeves.org, discusses ways to create a routine of daily check-ins with your child. For more information, tap here.

