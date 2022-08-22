Lincoln County man sentenced on drug charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Lincoln County man faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Randall Jim Hughes, of Alkol, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22 to charges including distributing drugs that contained fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia.

Investigators said Hughes was arrested in June 2021 and he later admitted he planned to sell the drugs.

Hughes faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

He will be sentenced in November.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.