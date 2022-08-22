Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 68-year-old man from Iowa is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot his wife with a crossbow.

Police responded to an Ottumwa, Iowa, house at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman was shot with a crossbow, according to KCRG.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the home. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 68-year-old George Edward Dennison, at approximately 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the home. He was charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’
At this time, there is no word on the extent of injuries.
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Area around Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas
After months under a daily Russia assault, Ukraine is littered with unexploded ordnances.
Ukrainians work to clear unexploded Russian ordnances
The White House is making 1.8 million additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine available.
Critics say US 'playing catch up' as impact of monkeypox grows
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 22nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast