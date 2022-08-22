Man sentenced in death of woman in Rand

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to life without mercy Monday morning after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder earlier this year.

Gerard Maxwell was sentenced for his role in the death of Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia in 2019.

Maxwell was also found guilty of being a person prohibited from carrying a gun and domestic battery.

He was sentenced to five years for the gun charge and one year in prison on the domestic battery charge.

Investigators say there was a fight inside the home that continued into the front yard where the shooting happened when Chapman was killed.

