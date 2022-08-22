Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to come to a stop at a stop sign and use a turn signal.

Cramblit refused to take a BAC test, according to OSHP Sgt. Brice Nihiser.

WSAZ reached out to Cramblit for an interview. He referred us to his lawyer.

Jeremy Dodgion, Cramblit’s attorney, told WSAZ his client’s investigation will not prohibit him from doing his job.

In a statement released by Dodgion, “Mr. Cramblit respects the work of the Ohio State Troopers to do their job. It’s too early in the process to make a comment on the matter ... As always, there are two sides to every story.”

WSAZ also reached out to the Vice Mayor and Councilmember Chris Haney about Cramblit’s arrest.

Haney said the City Council has no authority over the city mayor.

“The mayor is an independently elected position. Council is the legislative branch. We do not direct, reprimand, hire or release any city employee,” Haney said.

Cramblit’s arraignment was rescheduled.

He was elected mayor in 2019.

