Police arrest woman on kidnapping charges

Rachael Anne Enriquez
Rachael Anne Enriquez(Scioto County Sheriff's office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A New Boston woman was arrested August 21, 2022, after police said she attempted to kidnap two children.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police responded to a call where two children, ages 7 and 10, said they were walking home from a bowling alley on 17th Street when a woman approached them.

Investigators said the woman grabbed the 7-year old by the hand and tried to walk away and said, “I won’t hurt you,” according to Sheriff Thoroughman.

The sheriff said the 10-year old pulled the younger child’s hand until the two were able to free themselves and ran back to the bowling alley for help.

Portsmouth Police found the suspect walking away from the scene.

Rachael Anne Enriquez, 52, of New Boston, is charged with kidnapping and a probation violation.

Enriquez is in the Scioto County Jail.

