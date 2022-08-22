School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week into the new school year in Lincoln County, several school bus routes have needed to change.

“We have a number of employees who are out right now and that’s impacting our ability to have our normal routes with our school buses,” District Communications Director Chris Williams said.

“We’re having to juggle school buses and routes around so we can make sure it can cover the county and get all the students to schools they need to be.”

Along with an uptick in driver absences, Williams said the district is still coping with driver shortages.

“We don’t have enough to substitute bus drivers,” he said. “We’re already working out a disadvantage because we’re already short.”

The district could not provide a definitive answer on the number of routes affected or the number of students who ride buses.

The routes have been changing since last Thursday, the first day of school.

Billy Ball said his granddaughter is one of the students dealing with the changes in routes.

“We stood out [at the bus stop] for 45 minutes waiting for a bus and I still had to take her to school,” he said while recounting Monday’s commute. “It’s aggravating.”

Williams said the district is aware the situation is not favorable for the start of the school year.

“In Lincoln County, we have eight schools, many students live in rural areas and one bus route can serve many students one change can affect several schools,” he said. “We know it’s stressful to get your kid to school in the morning. We’re doing the best we can to get our buses where they need to be so students can be where they need to be.”

Ball said he has already found his solution for his granddaughter.

“I’m just going to take her from now on,” he said. “Save the chaos and aggravation.”

View updated route changes here.

The district is hiring bus drivers. Call 304-824-7474.

