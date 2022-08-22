Search continues for missing 12-year-old boy

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since early Sunday, volunteers and police have been searching for a 12-year-old boy in Mingo County.

Tucker Wolford went missing around the Ben Creek Area.

Mason County Chief Deputy Allen Mounts said Wolford ran away from home Saturday night but, after talking with his parents, he usually doesn’t venture this far from home.

Now that it’s been this long, they’re worried about his safety.

“We know he packed some supplies,” Mounts said. “Water and maybe some snacks. We don’t believe he’s in any immediate danger right now, but it’s getting to a tipping point.”

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department to help search Wolford.

Mounts said they are using dogs, drones, and even a helicopter was brought in to help in the search. The last time Mounts says Wolford was seen was around 3 miles from his home.

“He was seen maybe four hours later by a neighbor who seen him going up into the hills,” he said.

Mounts said the reason there’s such a big search party has been because of Wolford’s age and just how severe the weather has been lately.

No matter the reason, all those helping are thinking about just one thing.

“We just pray that Tucker is found and he comes home safely,” volunteer Murlene Cantrell said.

Mounts said if they don’t find him Monday, the plan is to resume searching Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.