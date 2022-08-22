Search continues for missing 12-year-old boy

Tucker Wolford
Tucker Wolford(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since early Sunday, volunteers and police have been searching for a 12-year-old boy in Mingo County.

Tucker Wolford went missing around the Ben Creek Area.

Mason County Chief Deputy Allen Mounts said Wolford ran away from home Saturday night but, after talking with his parents, he usually doesn’t venture this far from home.

Now that it’s been this long, they’re worried about his safety.

“We know he packed some supplies,” Mounts said. “Water and maybe some snacks. We don’t believe he’s in any immediate danger right now, but it’s getting to a tipping point.”

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department to help search Wolford.

Mounts said they are using dogs, drones, and even a helicopter was brought in to help in the search. The last time Mounts says Wolford was seen was around 3 miles from his home.

“He was seen maybe four hours later by a neighbor who seen him going up into the hills,” he said.

Mounts said the reason there’s such a big search party has been because of Wolford’s age and just how severe the weather has been lately.

No matter the reason, all those helping are thinking about just one thing.

“We just pray that Tucker is found and he comes home safely,” volunteer Murlene Cantrell said.

Mounts said if they don’t find him Monday, the plan is to resume searching Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Kentucky State Fair awards this year’s ‘great pumpkin’
Allen is charged with burglary
Police: Man breaks into police officer’s home; he finds man asleep in living room

Latest News

An uptick in driver outages plus fewer bus drivers than usual have forced changes to bus routes.
School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change
Mayor arrested for operating vehicle impaired
Mayor arrested for operating vehicle impaired
Hot and dry week ahead
First Warning Forecast
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired